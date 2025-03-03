Dry but cool today with warmer temps this week

ajc.com

Weather
By
30 minutes ago
X

Dry and cool conditions will continue into today as high pressure moves off to the east, while warmer temperatures and precipitation will return through midweek ahead of an approaching low pressure system.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 46 degrees, followed by a mostly overcast night as lows fall near 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tuesday brings mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain showers. Highs will be near 62 degrees.

Tuesday night will bring rain showers with a possible thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the overnight low.

On Wednesday, it’ll be rainy but breezy with highs near 57 degrees, followed by an equally rainy overnight with a chance of snow showers. The lows will be near 31 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs of 42 degrees. Conditions overnight will be partly overcast as lows dip to 31 degrees.

In Other News
1
Mostly sunny but cold this afternoon, mostly clear skies tonight
2
Mostly cloudy with slight chance of flurries today
3
Sunny, cool, windy today; Wind Advisory issued
4
Mostly cloudy, breezy with chance of rain today
5
Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with chance of afternoon rain

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.