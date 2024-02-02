Groundhog Day: Early spring or 6 more weeks of winter?

No matter the rodent’s prediction, today’s high will be around 42 degrees. Although it’s several degrees above the average temperature for today, it is a drop of about 10 degrees from the day before, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

While we can expect some clouds today and tomorrow, there is plenty of good news for those looking for a little bit of sunshine. pic.twitter.com/aI1HMc8Go1 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 1, 2024

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 47 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear for Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 29 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 52 degrees. It will be mostly clear overnight with a low around 30 degrees.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s, with partly sunny skies Thursday and a high in the low 50s.