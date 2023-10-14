Cool with waves of showers, possible storms today

This morning, there will be a wave of showers with embedded thunderstorms, followed by a decrease or even lull in the rain before scattered to widespread showers start back up in the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said. Some small hail is possible, as is isolated potential for some thunder in the afternoon.

Highs will be around 65 degrees.

Tonight, it will be windy, with sustained winds up to 21 mph and gusts as high as 33 mph. There will also be some lingering light showers through the night, the NWS said.

Lows will be around 46 degrees.

Tomorrow, there will be a lingering slight chance of showers and breezy winds during the day, with highs only reaching 56 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.

On Monday, the NWS predicted it will again be breezy with a slight chance of showers during the day. Temperatures will again be chilly, reaching highs around 54 degrees

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.