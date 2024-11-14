Cool with morning showers slowly decreasing this afternoon, evening

A rain drop hits a puddle in Greene County on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, as heavy rains from the Hurricane Zeta air mass soaked the area. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

A rain drop hits a puddle in Greene County on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, as heavy rains from the Hurricane Zeta air mass soaked the area. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Today will be wet and cool, with early-morning showers slowly decreasing during the day and overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Showers this morning will be joined by gradually falling breezy winds, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Highs will be around 58 degrees, falling to a low around 47 degrees overnight.

After today’s rain, the end of the week will see fewer clouds but similar temperatures.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs around 57 degrees and lows around 45 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 58 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 41 degrees.

In Other News
1
Rain returns tonight; showers likely into Thursday morning
2
Chilly today with decreasing clouds
3
Sunny, mild today; Cooler Tuesday with rain returning midweek
4
Cool today with mostly sunny skies, overnight rain possible
5
Sunny, cool today; Rain returns Sunday

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.