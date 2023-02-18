X
Cool with increasing clouds today, breezy with clearing skies tomorrow

Weather
By
1 hour ago

Today will be mostly sunny and cool, with clouds gradually increasing in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 47 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and cold, though temperatures are expected to stay above freezing with lows around 35 degrees.

Skies will gradually clear again during a breezy Sunday. Sustained winds will reach up to 18 mph with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Highs will be a little warmer, rising to around 54 degrees.

On Sunday night, it will be partly cloudy to begin with but clouds will gradually increase, leading up to a slight chance of rain around dawn.

Lows will be a little warmer as well, falling to around 39 degrees on Sunday night.

Monday will be a cool and mostly cloudy Presidents Day, with a slight chance of rain in the morning and highs around 51 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight as well, with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows will be around 38 degrees.

