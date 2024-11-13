Cool with increasing clouds ahead of overnight rain

Weather
46 minutes ago
Today will be cool with increasing clouds ahead of overnight rain and breezy winds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 59 degrees.

The rain is expected to begin after sundown and continue through dawn, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Lows will be around 47 degrees.

On Thursday, showers will be likely in the morning, falling to a chance of rain in the afternoon. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs around 57 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers until around midnight. Lows will be around 45 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 56 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows around 42 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.