Cool with gradually clearing skies today

Feb 4, 2025
Today will be cool with gradually clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 43 degrees. Isolated wind gusts are possible.

Overnight, there will be increasing clouds with lows around 28 degrees.

On Wednesday, there will be a chance of showers. Precipitation chances could start as sleet during the afternoon. Highs will be around the mid-30s.

Rain is expected to continue through the night on Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms starting soon after dark. Freezing rain is also possible, especially north of Interstate 70.

There will be gusty winds starting after midnight as temperatures rise going into Thursday morning. Lows will be around 34 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be breezy with gradually decreasing clouds and a chance of rain in the morning. Highs will be around 57 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 28 degrees.

