Cool with gradually clearing skies today

On Wednesday, there will be a chance of showers. Precipitation chances could start as sleet during the afternoon. Highs will be around the mid-30s.

Cooler today highs - mid 30s north to the mid and upper 40s south of the Ohio River. Freezing rain will be possible Wednesday and Wednesday night before changing to all rain by Thursday morning. One to two tenths of an inch of ice are possible mainly along and north of I-70. pic.twitter.com/SNDAdbGiBS — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 4, 2025

Rain is expected to continue through the night on Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms starting soon after dark. Freezing rain is also possible, especially north of Interstate 70.

There will be gusty winds starting after midnight as temperatures rise going into Thursday morning. Lows will be around 34 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be breezy with gradually decreasing clouds and a chance of rain in the morning. Highs will be around 57 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 28 degrees.