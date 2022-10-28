springfield-news-sun logo
Cool with clearing skies today; Rain to return Sunday

Weather
By
19 minutes ago

Today will be cool and mostly cloudy to begin, then skies will gradually clear as the day goes on, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 64 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, with a low around 39 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 67 degrees. Clouds will start to increase again in the evening for a mostly cloudy night.

There will be a slight chance of rain after midnight that will continue through dawn on Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 48 degrees.

Sunday will be wet. There will be a chance of rain in the morning, with showers becoming likely in the afternoon.

The rain is expected to continue through most of the night, falling to a chance of rain a few hours after midnight.

Highs on Sunday will be around 63 degrees, and lows will be around 55 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

