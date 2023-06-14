Cool with clearing skies today; Chance of rain, storms returns Thursday

Today will be cool with gradually clearing skies and a lingering slight chance of rain around dawn, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 73 degrees.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear with lows around 53 degrees.
On Thursday, clouds will build back up again, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon that will linger until around midnight, after which clouds will decrease again.
It will be hot during the day, with highs reaching up around 84 degrees before temperatures fall to around 57 degrees overnight.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high around 79 degrees, and Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 54 degrees.
