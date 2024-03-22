Cool with chance of showers, thunderstorms in afternoon

Today will be cool with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 66 degrees.

Rain chances will continue after sunset, with showers likely for a few hours before midnight before chances fall again, trailing off before dawn on Saturday. Lows will be around 33 degrees.

Saturday will start out mostly cloudy and breezy, though skies are expected to clear in the early afternoon. Highs will be around 45 degrees.

On Saturday night, it will be mostly clear and freezing cold, with lows around 26 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and cool, with a high around 53 degrees. There will be a few more clouds overnight for partly cloudy skies and a low around 38 degrees.

