Cool, windy today; Increased fire danger this afternoon

Overnight, clouds will increase a little, and it will be cold, with lows around 35 degrees.

Skies will clear again on Wednesday for sunny skies. There will be breezy winds, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and freezing cold, with lows falling to around 22 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and chilly with highs around 44 degrees.

Clouds will gradually increase again on Thursday night, with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Low temperatures are expected to dip down around freezing, with lows around 31 degrees.