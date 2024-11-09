Cool today with increasing clouds ahead of overnight rain

Highs will be around 60 degrees today, dipping to around 51 degrees overnight.

On Sunday, there will be showers and breezy winds during the day, with gusts as high as 28 mph and highs around 65 degrees.

Overnight rain chances will drop, with a lingering chance of showers until about midnight. Clouds and winds will gradually fall, with mostly clear skies and light winds before dawn on Monday. Lows will be around 44 degrees.

Veterans Day will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 61 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with a low around 41 degrees.