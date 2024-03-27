Cool temperatures with clearing skies today

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows falling below freezing to around 29 degrees.

On Thursday, there will be a few more clouds during the day, but overall it should be mostly sunny with highs around 55 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 37 degrees.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs around 66 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers throughout Friday night as temperatures fall to around 49 degrees.