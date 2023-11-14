Cool, sunny today; Rain expected to return late this week

Today will be cool and sunny, with highs around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will be a few more clouds overnight, and temperatures will drop down near freezing to around 33 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 65 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 38 degrees.
On Thursday, it will be sunny and mild, with highs around 65 degrees.
Clouds will increase starting around dark, with a slight chance of showers starting shortly after sundown that will gradually increase as the night goes on. Rain will be likely by morning on Friday, the NWS predicted.
