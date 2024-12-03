Cold with clearing skies today

Wednesday will be cloudy, chilly, and windy, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be around 42 degrees, and wind gusts will reach as high as 34 mph.

Showers will be likely soon after dark on Wednesday, mixing with snow around midnight. There will be a chance of snow after midnight that is expected to end before sunrise on Thursday. Clouds will gradually decrease after midnight.

Breezy winds will continue on Wednesday night, with gusts around 34 mph as temperatures fall to around 18 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and freezing cold, with highs only around 26 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 15 degrees.