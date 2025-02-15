Cold, wet with wintry mix today; Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Ice on a Middletown tree Feb. 6, 2025. NICK GRAHAM, STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Ice on a Middletown tree Feb. 6, 2025. NICK GRAHAM, STAFF
Weather
By
15 hours ago
Today will be cold and wet, with a mix of wintry precipitation this morning changing to all rain around noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 1 to 10 a.m. across most of the area, issued by the NWS. During the advisory, there will be mixed wintry precipitation, with total ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch and a half an inch or less of snow.

The NWS said that residents should plan for slippery road conditions and periodic poor visibility.

Highs will be around 39 degrees today.

The rain is expected to continue through the night, and could be heavy at times. Lows will be around 36 degrees.

Sunday will be cold, windy and wet, with a mix of rain and snow in the morning, leading to possible light snowfall accumulations and gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Rain will change to snow on Sunday with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. There will be just a chance of snow in the afternoon that will fall away by sunset.

Highs will be around 41 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, breezy and freezing cold, with lows around 15 degrees and gusts as high as 31 mph making it feel closer to zero.

Clouds will decrease some for Presidents Day, though it will still be cold with light winds. Highs will be around 23 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 10 degrees.

