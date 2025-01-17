Cold, sunny today with rain late tonight; Bitter cold returns next week

Today will be cold and partly sunny, with rain starting late tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high will be around 38 degrees.

Tonight will be breezy and cold, with showers likely starting after midnight. Lows will be around 33 degrees.

On Saturday, showers will be likely in the morning, mixing with snow starting around 10 a.m.

Some accumulating snow is possible, but mostly on grassy, elevated areas. Any snow likely won’t stick on roads and pavements, but could lead to some slick spots, according to the NEWS.

Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Highs around 38 degrees, but temperatures are expected to decrease throughout the day.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and freezing cold, with lows around 16 degrees.

ExploreStay aware of the warning signs for frostbite, hypothermia

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with lows around 20 degrees, plunging to around minus four degrees overnight.

Monday and Tuesday will be bitterly cold, with highs in the low teens. Subzero wind chills are expected with wind chills of minus 15 and minus 25 possible in some locations, according to the NWS.

Anyone going outside should dress in layers and wear a warm hat. Limit time outdoors and bring pets inside.

