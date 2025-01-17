Cold, sunny today with rain late tonight; Bitter cold returns next week

On Saturday, showers will be likely in the morning, mixing with snow starting around 10 a.m.

[5:37 AM] After some rain on Saturday, and possibly some light snow on Sunday, a very cold air mass will move into the area for the first half of next week. Wind chill values will be dangerously cold on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings. pic.twitter.com/QCrKiQUdFp — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 17, 2025

Some accumulating snow is possible, but mostly on grassy, elevated areas. Any snow likely won’t stick on roads and pavements, but could lead to some slick spots, according to the NEWS.

Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Highs around 38 degrees, but temperatures are expected to decrease throughout the day.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and freezing cold, with lows around 16 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with lows around 20 degrees, plunging to around minus four degrees overnight.

Monday and Tuesday will be bitterly cold, with highs in the low teens. Subzero wind chills are expected with wind chills of minus 15 and minus 25 possible in some locations, according to the NWS.

Anyone going outside should dress in layers and wear a warm hat. Limit time outdoors and bring pets inside.