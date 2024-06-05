Cold front brings thunderstorms today; Severe storms possible

A cold front crossing the area today will bring thunderstorms along and in front of the weather system, some of which could be severe with damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be a chance of showers and storms this morning, but rain and thunderstorms will be likely starting in the early afternoon continue into the evening. After night falls both rain and storm chances are expected to quickly trail off as skies clear, for mostly clear skies after midnight.

Highs today will reach up to around 83 degrees, falling to lows around 62 degrees overnight.

Thursday will be sunny, warm and breezy, with highs around 82 degree and gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday night will still be mostly clear, with lows around 58 degrees.

On Friday, there will be a few more clouds with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, but otherwise it will still be mostly sunny and breezy, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 56 degrees.

