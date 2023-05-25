X

Cold front brings temperature drop heading into Memorial Day weekend

Weather
By
15 minutes ago

It will be less humid and breezy but much cooler, with today’s high temperature about 15 degrees lower than the day before.

Skies will be mostly sunny today but the high will only reach near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and breezy and warmer with a high near 75 degrees. Skies stay mostly clear for Friday night, which will have an overnight low around 49 degrees.

Saturday will be still warmer with a high near 78 degrees. Skies turn mostly cloudy Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 55 degrees.

The high temperature will approach 80 degrees Sunday under partly sunny skies. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 57 degrees.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to climb, with the high expected near 88 degrees Tuesday and near 90 degrees on Wednesday.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

