Cloudy to mostly sunny today, colder temps settling in

Temperatures will be well below normal for the start of the work week before moderating toward midweek with the next chance of precipitation arriving Thursday into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will start off cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny. Gusty winds and cold temperatures are expected as well with highs in the mid-30s and the lows around 20 degrees overnight.

Time to start talking about much colder temperatures on the way for Monday night into Wednesday morning! Lows in the teens, highs Tuesday some 15-20 degrees below normal, and wind chills Monday night/Tuesday morning into the single digits at times. pic.twitter.com/6abRHaUfli — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 26, 2023

Mostly sunny skies slink in on Tuesday, bringing a high of 31 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy and very cold with temperatures in the upper teens.

On Wednesday, breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies are expected. Highs will be near 47 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 28 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 52 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain possible later on.

The low will fall around 40 degrees.