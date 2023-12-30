Cloudy, cool this weekend; chance of New Year’s Eve snow

After a cool, cloudy day today, our next chance of precipitation arrives Sunday evening/night. This leads to the potential for a light dusting of snow as temperatures drop below freezing late on New Years Eve. pic.twitter.com/5vmOEVosFY — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 29, 2023

The high temperature on New Year’s Eve will fall in the lower to middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain between 1 and 4 p.m. followed by a chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m.

NYE night remains mostly cloudy and has “the potential for a light dusting of snow” between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. as temperatures drop below freezing. The overnight low will drop to around 28 degrees, the NWS said.

New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy and colder with a high near 39 degrees. New Year’s night will remain mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 25 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 43 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees.

The next chance of rain and snow arrives Wednesday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.