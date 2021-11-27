Cloudy, chilly today with chance of rain this afternoon

On Sunday, the chance of snow from overnight will mix with rain before falling away around noon. It will be breezy and cold, with clouds gradually falling throughout the day for partly cloudy skies by dark. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

Sunday night will be calmer as temperatures fall to around 24 degrees.

On Monday, the NWS predicted clouds will gradually increase during the day as temperatures rise to around 41 degrees.

The clouds will dip again Monday night, with lows falling to around 31 degrees.