Cloudy, chilly today with chance of rain this afternoon

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain chances will continue after dark, before falling away around midnight.
Clouds are expected to quickly decrease after dark, then increase again in the early morning hours.
There will be a slight chance of rain again around the morning commute, changing into a chance of snow near dawn.
Highs will be around 45 degrees, and lows will be around 33 degrees.
On Sunday, the chance of snow from overnight will mix with rain before falling away around noon. It will be breezy and cold, with clouds gradually falling throughout the day for partly cloudy skies by dark. Highs will be around 40 degrees.
Sunday night will be calmer as temperatures fall to around 24 degrees.
On Monday, the NWS predicted clouds will gradually increase during the day as temperatures rise to around 41 degrees.
The clouds will dip again Monday night, with lows falling to around 31 degrees.
