Cloudy, chill, with chance of rain today; Wintry mix, snow overnight

The maple leaves are at their autumn peak on Baden Road in Jackson Twp. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
1 hour ago
Today will be cloudy and chilly, with a chance of showers, especially in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, the rain will change to a wintry mix, then to snow before sunrise on Thanksgiving. The NWS warned that accumulating snow could cause minor holiday travel impacts across parts of the area.

Highs will be around 45 degrees today, falling to lows around 35 degrees overnight.

On Thanksgiving, there will be a chance of wintry mix during the morning, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs around 42 degrees.

Thursday night, there will be a slight chance of snow, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and freezing cold, with lows falling to around 26 degrees.

There will be fewer clouds on Friday, with a slight chance of snow during the day and until around midnight. Highs are expected to only reach up around freezing, to around 32 degrees.

Overnight clouds will decrease for mostly clear skies as lows drop to around 16 degrees.

