Cloudy, chance of stray showers overnight; More rain expected Thursday

By Daniel Susco
26 minutes ago

Today there will be increasing clouds, leading up to a chance for stray showers overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will be mostly cloudy beginning this evening and after dark, although they will gradually decrease again overnight.

Highs will be around 65 degrees today and fall to around 47 degrees overnight.

On Wednesday, skies will be partly sunny with highs around 64 degrees.

After dark, clouds will rise again due to low pressure, ahead of an approaching cold front to arrive on Thursday.

Lows will be well above normal Wednesday night at around 50 degrees.

Thursday will be windy breezy and partly cloudy around dawn.

Clouds and wind will quickly rise in the late morning, with wind gusts reaching up between 30-40 mph.

Rain chances will start around noon and rise quickly, making showers likely starting in the mid-afternoon and continuing through dark.

Overnight, rain chances, clouds and wind will quickly fall a few hours after sundown. Rain is expected to end before midnight, and the strong gusts are expected to fall to a light wind.

Highs on Thursday will be around 66 degrees, and lows will be around 40 degrees.

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

