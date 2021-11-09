Cloudy, chance of stray showers overnight; More rain expected Thursday

Lows will be well above normal Wednesday night at around 50 degrees.

Thursday will be windy breezy and partly cloudy around dawn.

Clouds and wind will quickly rise in the late morning, with wind gusts reaching up between 30-40 mph.

Rain chances will start around noon and rise quickly, making showers likely starting in the mid-afternoon and continuing through dark.

Overnight, rain chances, clouds and wind will quickly fall a few hours after sundown. Rain is expected to end before midnight, and the strong gusts are expected to fall to a light wind.

Highs on Thursday will be around 66 degrees, and lows will be around 40 degrees.