Warm temps, isolated storms possible today; chance for rain again tomorrow

This week will begin with hot weather and a chance for isolated storms, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. While today will be sunny and with some wind, there is the possibility of isolate storms, especially in central Ohio.
Otherwise the skies will be sunny today, the NWS said. Temperatures will reach about 86 degrees and the area may see wind speeds up to 14 mph. Tonight, the skies will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping as low as 58 degrees. The chance for rain will rapidly decrease late tonight.
Latest satellite loop shows dendritic pattern of fog over the valleys of northeast Kentucky and the lower Scioto River Valley. Fog to thicken before clearing after sunrise. Locally dense fog will cause rapidly changing visibility. Exercise caution if traveling this morning. pic.twitter.com/VGA4tOPOH1— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 14, 2021
Tomorrow, is a similar story, according to NWS. We will see more sunny weather, with highs will reach about 79 degrees. Another cold front will bring a chance for rain and storms to develop, including parts in west central Ohio. The chance for rain will decreased again by late evening.
We may also see more slight wind, the NWS said. Overnight, the area will see clear skies and we will have temperatures around 55 degrees.
On Wednesday, the area will see more sun and clear skies, with temperatures ranging between 76 degrees and 52 degrees.