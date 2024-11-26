Chilly with clearing skies today, lows around freezing overnight

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain through nightfall. Highs will be around 45 degrees.

Showers will be likely soon after sunset, and are expected to continue throughout the night. Temperatures will be cold, but are expected to stay above freezing with lows around 35 degrees.

For Thanksgiving, there will be a chance of rain in the morning, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with highs around 41 degrees.

[900 am 11/25/24] We know that there is a lot of interest in the weather for Thanksgiving. Here is a summary of what we know about the forecast. pic.twitter.com/zo5T6Ba59N — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 25, 2024

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and freezing cold, with lows dropping to around 24 degrees. The NWS predicted a slight chance of rain mixed with snow before midnight.