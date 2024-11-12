Chilly today with decreasing clouds

Clouds will increase again tomorrow, accompanied by light winds. Highs will be around 58 degrees.

There will be showers after sunset on Wednesday that are expected to continue through the night. Lows will be around 49 degrees.

The rain will continue during the day on Thursday, with chances falling, but not disappearing overnight.

Otherwise, Thursday will be chilly, with highs around 56 degrees and lows around 45 degrees.