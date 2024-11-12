Chilly today with decreasing clouds

Fall colors at Sebald Park Area of Elk Creek MetroPark Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 in Madison Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

0 minutes ago
Today will be chilly, with decreasing clouds and highs around 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight it will be partly cloudy and cold, with lows around 33 degrees.

Clouds will increase again tomorrow, accompanied by light winds. Highs will be around 58 degrees.

There will be showers after sunset on Wednesday that are expected to continue through the night. Lows will be around 49 degrees.

The rain will continue during the day on Thursday, with chances falling, but not disappearing overnight.

Otherwise, Thursday will be chilly, with highs around 56 degrees and lows around 45 degrees.

