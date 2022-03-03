Chilly today; Highs around 70, high winds, rain this weekend

After a windy night, it will be chilly and cloudy today, with a high around 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will decrease in the evening for partly clear skies overnight as temperatures drop to around 23 degrees.
On Friday, it will be warmer with highs around 50 degrees. Skies will begin mostly sunny, though clouds will increase throughout the day.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with lows around 39 degrees.
Saturday will be windy, partly sunny, and very warm, with highs reaching up around 70 degrees.
Wind gusts will rise to around 34 mph, with sustained winds around 17 mph.
Saturday night will also be breezy and warm, with rain starting after midnight. Showers will continue through the night and into Sunday.
Lows on Saturday will be around 57 degrees.
About the Author