Chilly, breezy weather expected through weekend

Today will be chilly, partly cloudy and breezy, with highs only reaching around 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, skies will clear again to begin, then clouds will slowly start to increase again after midnight. Lows will be around 40 degrees, though light winds will make it feel like the mid-30s.

Sunday will bring increasing clouds, for mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening. It will again be chilly and breezy, with highs around 58 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain after midnight that is expected to end around dawn on Monday. Lows will be around 44 degrees.

On Monday, chilly temperatures will continue, with highs expected to be around 62 degrees as clouds gradually decrease.

It will be mostly clear on Monday night as temperatures dip down to a low around 38 degrees.