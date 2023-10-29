Chilly and rainy all day, more rain and cold temps expected Monday

Chilly conditions, cool to cold temperatures and rain showers are expected today and Monday.

Today will have a 100% chance of rain showers with precipitation amounting between a quarter and half of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Thunderstorms are possible as well. Highs will be near 57 degrees, while lows will be near 42 degrees.

Tonight will see additional rounds of rain showers before and after 9 p.m.

A cold front will move off to the southeast through the day on Monday with a much colder airmass settling into the area for much of the upcoming week, the NWS said.

Monday will involve rain showers all day with highs in the upper 40s, followed by a drier overnight with a partly cloudy sky and a low of 27 degrees. Some winds up to 10 mph are possible as well.

Tuesday will be much more dry and sunny but much colder after the recent above seasonable temperatures the Miami Valley has had. The high of the day will be 45 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 26 degrees.

Tuesday night will also be partly cloudy.

Sunny skies trickle in again on Wednesday with a high of 45 degrees, followed by a mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Cool temperatures and sunny skies continue into Thursday and Friday.