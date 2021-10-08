Chance of showers, storms today; Dry, warm over weekend

Today there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, though chances will dip in the mid-morning before rising again for the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain and storm chances will fall away around dark for a partly cloudy night.
Highs today will be around 77 degrees, falling to a low around 60 degrees tonight.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and drier throughout the day and overnight, with a high around 79 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday will be warmer and breezy, with partly cloudy skies and a high around 83 degrees.
Skies will be a little clearer overnight as temperatures fall to around 62 degrees.
