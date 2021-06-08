springfield-news-sun logo
Chance of showers, storms rest of week; high near 84 today

Weather | 24 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

There is a chance of showers and storms every day through the rest of the week with high temperatures in the 80s.

There is a chance of showers all day, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. It will be cloudy, humid and hot with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The chance of showers and storms increases this afternoon into tonight.

Overnight will be cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. Showers are likely, with possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m., the NWS said.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected Wednesday. It won’t be quite as hot with the high temperature near 81 degrees.

Wednesday night there will be showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before midnight, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. The overnight low will be around 69 degrees.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm remain in the forecast for Thursday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.

