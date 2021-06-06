springfield-news-sun logo
Hot and muggy with slight chance of showers, storms

Weather | June 6, 2021
By Daniel Susco

It will be hot and muggy today with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

There is a slight chance of showers and storms through 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. during the overnight hours, which will have a low around 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a chance of showers and storms for the rest of the week, with highs expected in the lower 80s.

There is a chance of storms throughout Monday, with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees and an overnight low around 69 degrees.

There is a chance of showers Tuesday, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be near 83 degrees. Showers remain likely with a thunderstorm possible before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

