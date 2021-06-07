Chance of showers, storms all week long; warm and muggy today

While temperatures are not expected to be too hot, it will be muggy throughout the day.

Scattered showers will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms are also possible after 11 am. under mostly cloudy skies.

With summertime heat expected this weekend, it's important to freshen up on heat safety and related illnesses. Heat may not be perceived as a major threat compared to severe weather, but it is actually one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities in the US. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/XOn4lAdoWV — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 5, 2021

High temperatures will be near 83 degrees.

Showers remain likely with a thunderstorm possible before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

A chance of showers continues for Wednesday, with showers likely and a thunderstorm possible after 2 p.m. The afternoon high will be near 81 degrees.