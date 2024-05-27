Chance of rain showers, storms this morning; Partly sunny but warm for Memorial Day

On Tuesday, sunny skies strike, however, there’s a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 77 degrees, while the low will fall around 55 degrees overnight. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of precipitation before 8 p.m.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Tuesday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tuesday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.