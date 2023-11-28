Chance of morning flurries today with high below freezing

Weather
By
5 hours ago
X

It will be frigid today with a chance of flurries in the morning before clouds give way to some sunshine.

The high for today will be below freezing, near 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Flurries are possible before 10 a.m.

Tonight will be mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the upper teens, around 18 degrees.

A warming trend begins Wednesday, which will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 29 degrees.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high near 52 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny.

It will be rainy Friday with a high near 47 degrees. The rain is expected to fall off in the early overnight hours, which will be cloudy with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees.

In Other News
1
Frigid temperatures today, tomorrow; Mild weather returns mid-week
2
Rain on the forecast today, tonight with possible snow flurries later...
3
Mostly sunny, chilly today; Rain returns tomorrow
4
Black Friday weather: Partly sunny, highs in low 40s
5
Cloudy, chilly today; Mostly sunny, cool on Thanksgiving

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top