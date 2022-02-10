Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Chance of isolated light snow, drizzle today; Rain likely tomorrow

A man shovels ice off of the sidewalk in front of 711 East Monument Ave. in Dayton Feb. 3, 2022.

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
A man shovels ice off of the sidewalk in front of 711 East Monument Ave. in Dayton Feb. 3, 2022.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

It will be cloudy and colder today, with a chance for light, isolated snow and drizzle, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Precipitation chances will fall away by nighttime.

It will be a breezy day, with a high around 35 degrees.

Cloud cover will drop after night falls, but build back up again in the early hours of Friday morning.

Lows will be around 24 degrees.

Friday will be windy and wet, with a chance of rain starting just after sunrise and showers becoming likely after noon. Rain chances will drop in the evening, trailing off soon after dark.

Temperatures during the day on Friday will again be warm for this time of year, with a high around 45 degrees, though overnight it will fall again to a low in the 20s, at around 28 degrees.

It will be quiet and cold as the weekend starts on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies, light winds and a high around 31 degrees.

On Saturday night, clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures fall to a freezing low around 14 degrees.

In Other News
1
Cold front moves in, bringing rain, chance of snow Thursday
2
Cold start today; Milder temperatures on their way
3
Mostly cloudy and cold for today, warmer temperatures coming
4
Sunny today, snow or rain possible Monday
5
Subzero wind chills this morning; Cold, quiet over weekend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top