Calm, cold today, Wednesday; Dangerous cold expected to end week

Thursday will be rainy, with showers likely throughout the day. Highs will be around 45 degrees.

The showers are expected to continue through the night, until the falling temperatures turns the rain into snow in the early hours of Friday morning.

Winds will steadily increase on Thursday night, with rising gusty winds starting after midnight.

Overnight lows will be around 16 degrees, but with the rising winds, it will feel like it is single digits outside, maybe even feeling below zero before the sun rises on Friday.

On Friday and Saturday, the NWS warned that a combination of very cold temperatures and strong winds, which could mean gusts of over 50 mph at times, will likely created dangerously cold wind chills, making it feel like it is well below zero at times.

There is also a chance for accumulating snow on Friday through Friday night, and even small amounts of snow could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility, which could impact holiday travel.