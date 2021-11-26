Breezy, freezing on Black Friday ahead of cloudy, cold weekend

It will be breezy and freezing today, with highs only rising a little above freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 34 degrees today as clouds decrease for partly cloudy skies overnight.
After dark, winds will fall and clouds will slowly build back up as temperatures fall to a low around 24 degrees.
Clouds will continue to increase on Saturday, leading up to a slight chance of showers in the evening.
The chance of showers will last until around midnight before falling away again.
Highs will be around 44 degrees, and lows will be around 34 degrees.
It will be mostly cloudy and breezy on Sunday, with highs around 41 degrees, though the wind will make it feel like the low 30s.
There will a little fewer clouds Sunday night as temperatures fall to around 26 degrees.
