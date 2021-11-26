springfield-news-sun logo
X

Breezy, freezing on Black Friday ahead of cloudy, cold weekend

A herd of alpaca graze in a frost covered field early Wednesday morning at the Holdfast Alpaca Farm along Lower Valley Pike. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
A herd of alpaca graze in a frost covered field early Wednesday morning at the Holdfast Alpaca Farm along Lower Valley Pike. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather
By Daniel Susco
35 minutes ago

It will be breezy and freezing today, with highs only rising a little above freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 34 degrees today as clouds decrease for partly cloudy skies overnight.

After dark, winds will fall and clouds will slowly build back up as temperatures fall to a low around 24 degrees.

Clouds will continue to increase on Saturday, leading up to a slight chance of showers in the evening.

The chance of showers will last until around midnight before falling away again.

Highs will be around 44 degrees, and lows will be around 34 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy and breezy on Sunday, with highs around 41 degrees, though the wind will make it feel like the low 30s.

There will a little fewer clouds Sunday night as temperatures fall to around 26 degrees.

In Other News
1
Scattered showers, blustery winds on Thanksgiving; Colder, breezy Black
2
Sunny, cold today; Rain expected late Wednesday through Thanksgiving
3
Chilly, sunny start to the week; showers possible on Thanksgiving
4
Clouds increase tonight; Cold front to bring rain over weekend
5
Breezy, chilly today; Overnight below freezing

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top