Breezy day; warmer temperatures incoming

Monday night drops down to 42 degrees and people will likely see a mostly cloudy nighttime.

Tuesday’s warm weather seems to remain with a high of 56. The day may bring in a 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m.

The day will be mostly cloud.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and sees a dip in cooler temperatures with a low of 39 degrees.

Wednesday’s night brings in a bit of warmer temperatures with a temperature of 46 degrees.

Nighttime skies are expected to be partly cloudy.