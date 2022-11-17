Breezy, cold today; Freezing temperatures expected to end week

Overnight snow showers are expected to move out of the area today, for a breezy, cloudy and cold Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs are expected to rise only a little above freezing to around 35 degrees, though the wind will make it feel like the mid-20s.
Tonight, clouds will decrease some, but will rise again with a slight chance of snow before dawn on Friday. Lows will be around 25 degrees, but again light wind will make it feel colder, with a wind chill value in the teens.
Friday will be windy, partly sunny and freezing cold, the NWS said, with highs only reaching 32 degrees and wind chill values in the low 20s.
On Friday night, clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures fall to a low around 19 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with highs around 33 degrees.
Overnight, though, light wind and a low around 17 degrees will make it feel like the single digits.
To finish the weekend, the NWS predicted Sunday will be sunny, with a high around freezing and lows around 20 degrees.
