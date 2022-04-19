Breezy, chilly today with snow, rain this morning

Starting around dark, there will be a chance of rain that will continue throughout the night, with showers likely after midnight. Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, dropping to a low around 51 degrees.

On Thursday, there will be showers in the morning, with temperatures rising more to around 69 degrees. It will be breezy, with some gusty winds around 22 mph.

Clouds will decrease in the afternoon for partly cloudy skies on Thursday night.

Starting in the early hours of Friday morning there will be a slight chance of rain which will continue through dawn.

Lows will be around 50 degrees.