Breezy, chilly today with chance of rain this morning

Colder conditions on the way... Overnight lows dropping to the 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We might even see some 20s on Thursday morning...

🧦🧣🧤 pic.twitter.com/86HFho1OG3 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 14, 2024

Wednesday will be sunny, with patchy frost before 9 a.m. Highs will be around 57 degrees.

On Wednesday night, it will be mostly clear, with lows dropping to around 32 degrees for patchy frost after 1 a.m.

There will be widespread frost on Thursday morning until around 9 a.m., and otherwise it will be sunny and slightly warmer, with highs around 63 degrees.

Thursday night will be clear with a low around 36 degrees, leading to patchy frost after 3 a.m.