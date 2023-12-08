Blustery, unseasonably warm today with chance of overnight rain

Saturday will be similarly warm and rainy, with showers likely by mid-morning. Highs will be around 62 degrees.

Rain will continue overnight, with a slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Lows will be around 36 degrees.

Sunday will be cold, with slowly decreasing clouds during the day and overnight. There will be a chance of lingering light rain changing over to snow in the afternoon, andthe slight chance of snow will linger through the night before trailing off.

Highs on Sunday will be around 40 degrees, dropping below freezing overnight to a low around 27 degrees.