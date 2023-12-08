Blustery, unseasonably warm today with chance of overnight rain

Today will be blustery and unseasonably warm with increasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 57 degrees and gusts will reach as high as 24 mph.
It will be mostly cloudy and cool overnight, with a chance of rain starting after midnight. Lows will be around 48 degrees.
Saturday will be similarly warm and rainy, with showers likely by mid-morning. Highs will be around 62 degrees.
Rain will continue overnight, with a slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Lows will be around 36 degrees.
Sunday will be cold, with slowly decreasing clouds during the day and overnight. There will be a chance of lingering light rain changing over to snow in the afternoon, andthe slight chance of snow will linger through the night before trailing off.
Highs on Sunday will be around 40 degrees, dropping below freezing overnight to a low around 27 degrees.
