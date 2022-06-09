After stormy Wednesday, calmer, warm today

After a stormy Wednesday, Thursday will be calmer and warm, with clouds decreasing throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will build back up again after midnight, for mostly cloudy skies by sunrise on Friday.
Highs will be around 76 degrees and lows will be around 56 degrees.
On Friday, there will be a chance of rain again in the afternoon, which will continue through the night. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms around dark. It will be mostly cloudy during the day, but clouds will gradually fall overnight.
Temperatures will be about the same, with highs near 76 degrees and lows near 57 degrees.
Rain chances will end shortly after dawn on Saturday, and otherwise it will be partly cloudy during the day and overnight. Temperatures will be a little warmer, with highs around 78 degrees and lows around 60 degrees.
About the Author