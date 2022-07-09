springfield-news-sun logo
X

After rainy week, calm, warm this weekend

ajc.com

Weather
By
29 minutes ago

After a rainy week, this weekend will be calm and warm, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be partly cloudy and warm today, with a high around 81 degrees.

Clouds will mostly decrease in the evening for a mostly clear night. Lows will be around 58 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high around 84 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 61 degrees.

Monday will be warmer with just a few clouds and highs climbing to around 90 degrees.

It will be mostly clear Monday night as temperatures fall to around 69 degrees.

In Other News
1
Rain, strong to severe storms possible today ahead of sunny weekend
2
Break in the rain today; Storms to resume tonight
3
Multiple rounds of storms, rain through Friday
4
Area at risk for severe storms today; wet week expected
5
Fourth of July brings bright sunshine, heat; Heat Advisory, storms...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top