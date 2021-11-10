After highs in 60s, strong system brings colder air, possibly weekend snowflakes

The cooldown begins Friday. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees. Conditions overnight are expected to stay just above freezing, with a low temperature around 33 degrees.

It will be much chillier to start the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 42 degrees for Saturday. Skies stay mostly cloudy Saturday night, which will have an overnight low at freezing.

There is a chance of show showers before 8 a.m. Sunday, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 and 10 a.m., followed by a chance of rain after 10 a.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees.

Sunday night, there is a chance of rain and snow showers. Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and below freezing, with a low temperature around 30 degrees.