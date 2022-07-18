A chance of storms and showers possible for today

Sunshine grins bright and early Wednesday with highs reaching mid-90′s.

Wednesday night is mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures falling in the low 70′s. The heat index will rise to near 100 degrees on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Thursday is partly sunny and warm with the high near 84 degrees. Partial clouds decorate Thursday’s nighttime skies with lows falling around the mid-60′s.

Friday will be bright, sunny and hot.