Wittenberg lets 26-point lead slip away in loss at Wooster

Wittenberg blew a 33-7 lead in the second half, falling 44-43 at Wooster on Saturday.
Mateo Renteria threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cole Hissong with 11 seconds left to give Wooster the lead. The Scots drove 70 yards in 14 plays in a game-winning drive that lasted 2 minutes, 19 seconds.
Wittenberg (4-4, 4-3) will end the season with at least four losses for the first time since 2008 when it was 6-4. That was also the last time it lost to Wooster, which ended a 13-game losing streak in the series.
Wooster (5-3, 3-3) had been outscored 142-21 by Wabash, DePauw and Ohio Wesleyan.
Wittenberg led 33-7 in the third quarter and 40-21 entering the fourth after a 49-yard touchdown run by Garrett Gross with 5:18 left in the third. The lead was 43-31 after a field goal by Nathan Hawks with 8:25 to play.
J.J. Mims Jr. scored on a 7-yard run for Wooster with 5:25 to play to cut Wittenberg’s lead to 43-38.
Gross rushed 25 times for 155 yards. Colin Brown completed 12 of 21 passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns.
Renteria led Wooster’s passing attack, completing 27 of 53 passes for 272 yards.
