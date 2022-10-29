Wittenberg lets 26-point lead slip away in loss at Wooster

Mateo Renteria threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cole Hissong with 11 seconds left to give Wooster the lead. The Scots drove 70 yards in 14 plays in a game-winning drive that lasted 2 minutes, 19 seconds.

Wittenberg (4-4, 4-3) will end the season with at least four losses for the first time since 2008 when it was 6-4. That was also the last time it lost to Wooster, which ended a 13-game losing streak in the series.