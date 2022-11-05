Ohio State tied with Northwestern after wind-blown first half

With winds howling in their faces, the Wildcats ran out the first half after getting one first down on the ensuing drive.

They outgained the second-ranked Buckeyes 140-118, including 109-72 on the ground.

After two disappointing showings, Ohio State’s running game continued to struggle while the wind played havoc with Stroud and the passing game.

He completed 6 of 16 passes for 46 yards while the Buckeyes were stopped on third-and-short three times and another fourth-and-1.

Hull ran 15 times for 75 yards in the first half for Northwestern.